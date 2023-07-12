Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson to play Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks will headline the first ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show in the Caesar’s Superdome on Sept. 2.

Brooks will share the stage with Louisiana native Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File) (Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Tickets go on sale July 21, starting at just under $100.

Proceeds from the event will go toward assisting the Allstate Sugar Bowl in its support of numerous community programs, including the New Orleans Teacher Collective. Funds will also go toward the aid of scholarship programs and youth events the Bowl supports annually.

“What an opportunity for me,” Brooks said at the announcement ceremony on Wed., July 12. “The best thing about playing the Superdome is the state it’s in. Playing in Louisiana is always special. It’s gonna be nuts. What an honor for me.”

Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show (Sugar Bowl Committee)

The last time Brooks played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in Baton Rouge, was in April of last year. The roar of over 102,000 fans singing along registered on LSU’s seismographs.

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks performs 'The River'. (Lacie Guilbeau)

The Sugar Bowl Committee hopes the Country Kickoff can become an annual event. Festivities also include “Tailgate Town,” where organizers will take over Champions Square and turn it into a football-themed interactive experience.

The semi-final college football game will take place on Jan. 1.

UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE pic.twitter.com/OSWcH1WEaz — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 1, 2022

“As the College Football Playoff looks to expand a year from now, we find ourselves in an increasingly competitive environment,” said Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley. “This has caused us to look at everything with a fresh set of eyes and to look at creative ways to drive revenue in order to remain competitive with larger cities in possession of much larger corporate bases. The Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff provides us with just such an opportunity while allowing us to continue to do good things for our city and state.”

“We are excited to have not just Garth Brooks in the Superdome, but also our very own Louisiana Music Ambassador and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “She rocked the world with us on our float in the Rose Parade and we know she will get the crowd rocking to welcome Garth to the stage in New Orleans. This lineup has all the makings of a great Louisiana Saturday night.”

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday night, a seismograph located on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

A native of the small northern Louisiana town of Baskin, Wilson is a rising star in her own right.

Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In 2021, her single “Things a Man Oughta Know” hit No. 1 on the charts. She was most recently honored at the Academy of Country Music Awards as Female Artist of the Year and her album “Bell Bottom Country” won Album of the Year.

