Former North Shore priest accused of child molestation changes plea to guilty; sentenced to prison

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that former Slidell priest, Patrick Brian Wattigny, has pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile on Wednesday (July 12).

District Judge John Keller presided over the case and sentenced Wattigny to 15 years in prison for each count. The sentences will run concurrently, with 10 years suspended.

In addition to the prison term, Wattigny was sentenced to another five years of probation, sex offender registration and notification, and a “no contact” order concerning the victims.

The District Attorney’s Office did not agree to any concessions, and the Court had sole discretion in determining the sentence.

Patrick Brian Wattigny, 55, previously served as a pastor at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church and as a chaplain at Pope John Paul II High School, both in Slidell.

The charges against him were filed in 2020 following a victim’s report of molestation when he was 15 years old. In 2022, a second victim came forward, alleging molestation by Wattigny when he was just nine years old.

During the sentencing hearing, one of the victims had the opportunity to read his impact statement. He shared that “Father Pat” had begun “grooming him” at a young age and had warned him of damnation if he disclosed the abuse.

The victim expressed the emotional toll the molestation had taken, stating that his “childhood was stolen” and that he contemplated suicide. The victim watched as the former priest was handcuffed and fingerprinted.

