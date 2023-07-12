Fishers at Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park in Biloxi call for piers to be repaired

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The piers located at Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park in Biloxi are still in bad shape after suffering damage from Tropical Storm Cristobal and Hurricane Zeta. People who fish there want the park fixed.

Frenchy Lemaire and his family drive all the way from Saucier to go fishing at Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park three times a week. The sight of the damaged boardwalk in the park disheartened Lemaire

“It’s almost like city officials don’t care about fixing anything,” Lemaire said. “This is the stuff that is supposed to be fixed. How long has it been since we’ve had a hurricane out here that destroyed all these piers?”

Federal funding wasn’t available for the boardwalk’s repairs because damage from Tropical Storm Cristobal didn’t reach the threshold to qualify.

The causeway’s location has also played a factor, according to Biloxi’s Public Affairs Manager, Cecilia Dobbs-Walton.

“The reason why it’s taking so long is one because of funding, two because of the location,” Dobbs-Walton said. “It is in a marshy area, so it’s a little bit difficult to get to. The city has looked for bids.”

Dobbs-Walton said the city was granted tidelands funding to repair a pavilion fishing pier that Hurricane Zeta damaged. But the city is still awaiting approval for funding to repair and demolish portions of the boardwalk.

“Just like any claim, any type of damage, there’s a process. A process to go through, and there’s funding to go through,” Dobbs-Walton said. “The city does apologize. The city has been working on it and will soon repair and demolish this eyesore to where it’s back and beautiful and usable.”

