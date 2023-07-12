WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

FEMA teams assess damage to public properties in Moss Point

Many people in Moss Point are depending on a federal disaster declaration to help them rebuild their lives.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The decision on whether a federal disaster declaration will be made for Moss Point could come as soon as this week.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers were in Moss Point again Tuesday, assessing the damage. During a briefing, FEMA told city leaders a team would be verifying the damage assessments and an update could be announced Friday.

For weeks, residents who lost their homes in the June tornado have been anxiously waiting for the disaster declaration. Many of them did not have the proper insurance coverage for wind damage associated with the strong storm.

Tuesday’s development is a step forward in getting them help.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and never is that more true than in disaster recovery. We’re through the initial response phase, and now we’re in the drudgery of recovery,” said Moss Point Volunteer and Donation Coordinator Paige Roberts.

She knows firsthand how grueling the process is for people waiting for help.

“This is progress. This is what progress looks like,” Roberts said. “I know it is painstakingly slow, especially for the people who were struck by this tornado very personally, but this is a very methodical process. And in order for the governor and the president to make an informed decision, they have to have this data packet provided to them through verification.”

According to Roberts, impacted homeowners should not apply for FEMA assistance until a decision is made. The funds are not on a first-come, first-served basis. If an application is submitted early, it will simply be rejected by FEMA.

Last week, FEMA teams assessed private property damage. On Tuesday, they assessed damage to public property.

In order to qualify for individual assistance, Moss Point needs to have at least $5.2 million in public property damage.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Welton died by suicide in 2022.
Jackson County Lieutenant speaks out five months after daughter dies by suicide
Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did...
Back in 13 months! I-10 overpass now officially closed at Menge Ave.
Despite no word on disaster declaration, some residents are receiving FEMA letters saying they...
Moss Point residents receiving FEMA letters despite no disaster declaration being made
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother

Latest News

The City of Biloxi is still awaiting approval for funding to repair and demolish portions of...
Fishers at Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park in Biloxi call for piers to be repaired
Beniot was 16-years-old when she pulled the trigger on herself in attempt to take her life
A 23-year-old woman shares story after overcoming suicide attempt
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:30pm for almost all of George and Jackson...
WATCH: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of South Mississippi
The city is still awaiting approval for funding to repair and demolish portions of the boardwalk.
Causeway Park pier in need of repairs