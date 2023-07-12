WLOX Careers
Family of 16-year-old tourist injured by Jackson Square tree to sue City of New Orleans

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Personal injury attorney Morris Bart has been tapped to sue the City of New Orleans by the family of the 16-year-old boy critically injured when a large oak tree crashed July 7 in Jackson Square.

Bart told Fox 8 on Tuesday (July 11) the family has asked to maintain its privacy until a lawsuit is filed against the city early next week.

The attorney said the boy and his family were tourists from the San Antonio area, and the teen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a severe brain injury.

On Monday, Fox 8 was expecting to get more answers about what might have caused the incident. But 15 minutes after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications team scheduled a press conference, it was abruptly canceled.

The lead arborist at NOLA Tree Solutions says tree collapses like the one in Jackson Square are rare.

