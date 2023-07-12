WLOX Careers
DOJ challenges portions of H.B. 1020, calling it a ‘crude scheme’

Over 200 people gather on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, to voice their...
Over 200 people gather on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, to voice their opposition to Mississippi House Bill 1020, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Justice has now filed their own challenge to Mississippi House Bill 1020, which allows for the temporary appointment, not election, of judges in Hinds County Circuit Court and the appointment of a special judge to preside over cases in a Capitol Complex Improvement District inferior court.

The bill’s constitutionality has been called into question, with those opposed stating that the rights of the residents of Jackson, the majority-Black city, are being stripped away.

The NAACP filed a lawsuit on those very grounds after the bill was signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves in April.

Now, the Justice Department has also filed a complaint, with the agency calling the bill “a crude scheme that singles out and discriminates against Black residents in the City of Jackson and Hinds County.”

[HB 1020 appeal: How we got here and what to know]

The DOJ alleges that the state has violated the Constitution by creating, what they call, a two-tiered system of justice.

“This thinly-veiled state takeover is intended to strip power, voice and resources away from Hinds County’s predominantly-Black electorate, singling out the majority-Black Hinds County for adverse treatment imposed on no other voters in the State of Mississippi,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Supporters of H.B. 1020 point to Jackson’s rampant crime and homicide rate, the highest in the U.S. among major cities, and prolonged court backlogs as to why the bill is needed.

The Mississippi Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments in the challenge to H.B. 1020.

