Sheriff says ‘cruelty to animals won’t be tolerated’ after finding dead dog locked in crate

An animal welfare check led deputies to find a dead dog, resulting in a man being arrested. (Source: WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio authorities say a man is facing animal cruelty charges after they found two dogs locked outside in a crate.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, Brandon Hill, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to a home for an animal welfare check.

Butler County deputies said they found two dogs locked in a crate outside while checking the property with one of the animals deceased.

Hill is facing charges that include felony neglect, according to the sheriff.

“Cruelty to animals won’t be tolerated in this county,” Jones said. “If you fail to care for your companion animal, then provide a home that can, or we will provide a new home for you in jail.”

Authorities said they took possession of the animals they found at the home, including a cat.

Hill was taken into custody and booked into the Middletown Jail.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

