WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Natchez man wanted in connection with two murders

The Natchez Police Department issues five warrants for 22-year-old Jamionte Davis
Jamionte Davis
Jamionte Davis(Natchez Police Department)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department has issued five warrants for a 22-year-old man they are searching for.

Jamionte Davis is accused of being one of the people responsible for two murders and for wounding three others on May 5th. Investigators say suspects opened fire in a crowded parking lot.

Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for Aggravated Assault. Southwest MS Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to Davis’ arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite no word on disaster declaration, some residents are receiving FEMA letters saying they...
Moss Point residents receiving FEMA letters despite no disaster declaration being made
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
The church is just a half mile north of I-10.
Nearby church prepares for upcoming closure of Menge Ave. overpass
Kaylee Welton died by suicide in 2022.
Jackson County Lieutenant speaks out five months after daughter dies by suicide
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother

Latest News

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
On Tuesday Jack celebrates his 98th birthday. Later in the week, he’ll be back out on Ship...
Coast Life: 98-year-old WWII & Korean War veteran continues giving tours of Fort on Ship Island
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
SNAP Benefit EBT cards are getting hacked in Mississippi