Natchez man wanted in connection with two murders

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department has issued five warrants for a 22-year-old man they are searching for.

Jamionte Davis is accused of being one of the people responsible for two murders and for wounding three others on May 5th. Investigators say suspects opened fire in a crowded parking lot.

Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for Aggravated Assault. Southwest MS Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to Davis’ arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

