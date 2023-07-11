WLOX Careers
Las Vegas police, SWAT involved in possible hostage standoff with man at Caesars Palace

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed, according to authorities.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Law enforcement, including SWAT, responded Tuesday to an apparent hostage situation at the Caesar Palace resort, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the situation is ongoing, and a man and a woman are believed to be in one of the resort’s hotel rooms. A window to the room was broken and objects were thrown out of it, while negotiators are speaking with the man.

Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. When they attempted to make contact with the people in the room, a man refused to open the door and said he was armed, police reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander Stephen Connell said no shots have been fired by police or the suspect at this point, police said. The floor of the hotel where the room is located has been locked down.

Connell added they were told the woman was pulled into the room by the man.

“She is still in the room at this time. The female has been heard from and is still OK,” Connell said.

Officers responded to the resort at about 9:15 a.m. to the south side of the resort.

Papers and other objects could be seen being thrown out of the window, and the pool below was evacuated. No weapon has been seen by authorities, they said.

“We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement. “Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation.”

