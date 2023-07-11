Few more storms linger this evening.

Some of us saw heavy downpours today, while others of us have miss out on the rain. However, a few more storms will linger through the evening. These storms may have heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. It’s going to remain warm and humid. Rain chances will decrease after midnight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers may develop along the coast Wednesday morning, but we’ll see more scattered showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Once again, some of us may pick up on heavy rain. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The heat cranks up by Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible. We’ll keep the high heat going into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms will continue through the weekend.

