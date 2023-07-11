WLOX Careers
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in the Vernant Park Community during an attempted burglary.

BCSO said they were dispatched to the community at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 in response to a burglary and were notified that the homeowner had shot the alleged burglar.

Deputies arrived and said they discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound in the yard and the homeowner who was unarmed and complied with deputies.

The homeowner and other witnesses informed officials that the deceased had unlawfully entered the home which was occupied by three adults and five small children at the time, according to authorities.

BCSO said the homeowner armed himself in an attempt to make the burglar leave and the altercation moved into the front yard where the burglar began destroying property.

During the altercation, the burglar made threats that he was going to kill the homeowner which resulted in the homeowner shooting the subject, according to officials.

Deputies identified the alleged burglar as Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley and that all information gathered throughout the investigation will be referred to a Baldwin County Grand Jury. Charges have not been filed at this time, according to BCSO.

