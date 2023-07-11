WLOX Careers
A 23-year-old woman shares story after overcoming suicide attempt

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The mental health crisis is no stranger to gender, ethnicity, or zip code.

As the number of people battling emotional stress climbs, Singing River Health System used its platform to address the growing public concern at its Mental Health Summit on Tuesday.

The three-hour panel and presentation were held at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport.

“We want to be the entranceway, the portal, the access way for our providers and our citizens of Jackson and Harrison County to gain access to mental health,” says Randy Roth, Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer. “I think there are people that need help, and we want to get the word out that we recognize that.”

Health experts and city leaders provided insight on anxiety, depression, and suicide prevention.

Including keynote speaker Emma Benoit, who bravely shared her testimony of surviving a suicide attempt.

“Emma’s story was so inspiring, you could just see the audience wanting more of this,” says Roth.

Benoit was 16 when she pulled the trigger on herself. Now, 23 and paralyzed, she lives to tell her story of how she overcame severe depression.

“I just hope people really grasp the concept that it’s okay to struggle,” says Benoit. “It’s nothing wrong with the individual for struggling; It just means that you’re human.”

During her address, the Louisiana native shared the trailer of the documentary film “My Ascension,” which follows her long journey of recovery and healing after being bullied.

“Just know that it’s temporary. I wish that I would have known that my bullies were temporary,” Benoit said. “Build confidence. Had I had even an ounce of confidence when I was in school, I don’t think that I would have let the bullies’ words affect me as much.”

Dr. Caterria Payton, Tony Tanner, NP, Dr. Mohammad Al-Nufal, and Paige Roberts also weighed in on the loaded topic.

“There’s not really any part of our community that is not touched by the mental health crisis that we are experiencing in this county, and we are not immune from it on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” says Paige Roberts, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

Roberts and many others believe today’s dialogue will open more doors for insight and understanding in the future.

The mental health summit was free and open to the public.

