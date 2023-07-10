UPDATE: Pearl River Bridge repairs progressing on I-10 at Mississippi/Louisiana state line

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on I-10 headed into Louisiana is still at a crawl as crews continue repair work on the East Pearl River Bridge, but things are progressing.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation shared some photos of the work Monday morning.

The East Pearl River Bridge repair project will have a right lane closure in place 24/7 for about two weeks, during which time crews will hydro demo the deck, replace concrete and fix a joint. They will then swap sides and close the left lane until work is complete. (MDOT)

Currently, the right lane of westbound I-10 is closed 24/7 while crews hydro demo the deck, replace concrete, and fix a joint. After about two two weeks, crews will swap sides and close the left lane until work is complete.

This repair project is to correct damage the bridge sustained after being hit back in November. MDOT engineers tell us the bridge has been hit twice in the last two years.

With good weather, the repairs are expected to take about a month to finish.

Remember, if you choose to take a different route into Louisiana, you’ll want to stay north of I-10, exiting at Hwy 603 and then taking either Texas Flat Road or Hwy 43 toward I-59. The only road into Louisiana south of I-10 is Hwy 90, and it’s currently closed to traffic at the Pearl River Bridge.

READ MORE: Pearl River Bridge on U.S. 90 could be closed until 2028

MDOT is working to add more signs to make sure motorists are aware of that Hwy 90 closure before trying to detour in that directions.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.