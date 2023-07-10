Nearby church prepares for upcoming closure of Menge Ave. overpass

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The first steps in a major overhaul of Menge Avenue and I-10 in Harrison County begins Monday.

It starts with the closing of the Menge Avenue overpass at I-10. For 13 months, drivers will have to find an alternate route to travel north and south of the road. It will be an adjustment, but many of those living in the area are looking forward to what comes after the inconvenience.

“We’re excited about having more visibility from the road and the traffic coming with Buc-ee’s. However, the construction taking place is going to be a bit hectic but we’re looking forward to what comes after that,” said Highland Baptist Church pastor Brian Wilson.

The church is just a half mile north of I-10. Wilson lives in Long Beach, and the closing of the bridge means he will have to take an alternate route to get back home after service.

“Maybe ten minutes added to the route back home, but it’s not too bad,” he said. “I grew up in his area, I grew up in this church. Seeing this economic type of growth come to this area is phenomenal. Long time coming.”

Church member Micah Marcella agrees -- the headache will be worth the reward.

“We’ll be without the bridge going to work every day,” he said. “The detour will add to some traffic and add a little bit more time getting to work, but I think it’s going to create a lot of opportunity for the area and I think it’ll be good for everyone. New jobs, lots of construction going on, maybe some more people will come to church.”

