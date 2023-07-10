WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

Looks like wet weather at times today thanks to a stalled front to our north. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Looks like wet weather at times today thanks to a stalled front to our north. So, plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms. According to the latest forecast update, every hour today has a greater than zero percent chance for rain and today’s highest rain chance will be mainly between noon and 7pm. Flooding rain, frequent lightning, and strong thunderstorm wind gusts can’t be ruled out. High temperatures should reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

