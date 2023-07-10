WLOX Careers
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge has declared a Mississippi man incompetent to stand trial in last year’s death of his 6-year-old half-brother.

Thomas Perry, III, was jailed on charges of first-degree murder, arson, and cruelty to animals in the July 10, 2022, death of Orlando Pittmon, 6, at his mother’s apartment in Vaiden.

The fire was set to the apartment intentionally, investigators said at the time, with the 6-year-old’s body being found stuffed inside a closet.

Preliminary autopsy findings found the child’s manner of death to be homicide caused by multiple stab wounds, which he suffered before the fire was set.

On Monday, July 10 of this year, a competency hearing was held for Perry.

A statement read that, “Though testimony was offered by a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigator and others, ultimately the 50-page mental competency evaluation was enough for the judge to declare Perry incompetent to stand trial and therefore committed to a mental institution until such time if and when his sanity is restored.”

“Although this is certainly not the outcome that we had hoped for, it is how our legal system works,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker. “... I continue to pray for the family and all of those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

