Jackson County Lieutenant speaks out one year after daughter dies by suicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mental health is a hot-button topic circulating many conversations. Many people question, how do we define anxiety? What does depression really look like? And how can you detect a potential suicide attempt?

One year ago, South Mississippian Derrick Welton needed these answers after his daughter took her life with a firearm. He found her dead in their home after coming on from work. Kaylee, 17, was his youngest daughter of three.

“Besides the fact of it being the worst thing a parent could ever see or to hear of their child being deceased, actually being the person to find them is a nightmare that I couldn’t even describe,” says Lt. Derrick Welton, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Experts say many suicides have a trigger; Kaylee’s was her biological mom.

“Her mother had passed a year prior from cancer, a long battle with cancer,” says Welton. “Kaylee had kind of been her caretaker and was always very, very close to her mother and me. She showed signs of sadness like any child would.”

Welton said Kaylee appeared fine in the days before.

“She was acting very normal,” says Welton. “Her grades had actually improved. Her behavior, while it’s a typical teenage type of behavior, had improved. There were no signs whatsoever outward that this was going to take place.”

He recommends parents in his position seek professional help for their children.

“The signs may be subtle, and it may be something that because they’re looking through their own lens of understanding that they don’t think would lead to suicide,” he says.

From his own experience, Welton says mental health care isn’t as attainable as people think.

“A lot of people don’t have access to mental health care,” he continued. “Your general health insurance doesn’t cover that; If they do it’s only for a couple of visits and I think we need to stop that. I think we need to raise more awareness about the need for mental health care that’s out there. I think that if we’re going to talk about the whole part of society as a whole then we have to include that as part of the conversation.”

For many like Welton, awareness is key. Singing River Health System is hosting a mental health summit on Tuesday to help educate the public. Every eleven seconds someone dies by suicide. Welton says this is a great start.

“I’m very happy about the programs that Singing River is coming up with and I’m very happy with their public information push because a lot of people don’t understand that the help is out there and available,” he said.

Welton hopes more educational opportunities become accessible to the community in the future.

The Mental Health Summit begins Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s IMPAC building. The event is free and open to the public.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.