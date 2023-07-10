Jackson County, community leaders form committee for long-term Moss Point recovery

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Chamber in Pascagoula was filled with leaders looking to make a difference in Moss Point by forming a long-term recovery committee. The goal is to make sure all needs are addressed, and a plan is in place in the long term with or without federal assistance.

“A lot of the organizations here are private businesses that are putting funding up so if we don’t get assistance now, we are still ahead of the game,” said Morris.

Ennit Morris is the district two supervisor and says he’s been helping residents of Moss Point since day one and is aware of what is needed for growth.

“Even though I am a supervisor, I’m still out there with boots on the ground,” said Morris. “I deliver water with my truck because some won’t leave their homes. And even though there’s debris everywhere, they still won’t leave.”

There’s a lot of work that goes into getting a community back on its feet,” said McCovey.

Tee McCovey is the President and CEO of United Way for Jackson and George counties and is also on the committee. He says the committee is using organizations like Catholic Charities to help those who need help the most.

“We have a lot of renters and homeowners that had damage,” said McCovey. “We’re dealing with debris removal still and getting homes back to a place that’s livable.”

Both members say despite the damage that’s done, they will make sure a long-term goal is set in place.

“I just want to go out there and give them support and help them get back on track,” said Morris. “We will already have the infrastructure in place to meet those unmet needs of our community,” said McCovey.

A goal that begins with a united purpose. The committee says it will now build on that to bring in resources needed to help Moss Point and its residents to recover from the tornado damage.

The committee says Moss Point is in need of equipment like chainsaws to help cut trees as well as manpower. If you would like to donate to help Moss Point, you can visit the United Way for Jackson and George County’s website.

