Few storms linger tonight. More rain likely on Tuesday.

It was another stormy day for many of us! A few showers and storms will linger this evening, but rain chances will be lower after the sunset. Still, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers or storms overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s by the morning.

Scattered showers and storms are likely again by Tuesday afternoon. Before we get any rain, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Some of these storms may produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to flooding. There also could be some gusty winds within these storms.

Wednesday will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s. While a few showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday, the coverage of rain won’t be as widespread. It’s going to be hotter by the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

