Back in 13 months! I-10 overpass now officially closed at Menge Ave.

Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did so, and the construction barricades went up.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did so, and the construction barricades went up. It’ll be more than a year before the roadway reopens as the gateway into a soon-to-be-constructed Buc-ee’s Travel Center.

For 13 months, drivers will have to find an alternate route to travel north and south of the road. Interstate traffic will still be able to exit, but westbound traffic will only be able to go north on Menge, and eastbound traffic will only be able to drive south.

Menge Avenue drivers coming from south of I-10 will want to take Red Creek or Bells Ferry roads to reach Exit 28 at Long Beach, and Cuevas DeLisle and Kiln DeLisle roads to reach Exit 20.

