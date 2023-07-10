AG Lynn Fitch urges reversal in Anthony Fox case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Attorney General Lynn Fitch has filed a response in the case for Anthony Fox, the former Jackson police officer sentenced in the death of George Robinson.

Fox was found guilty in August of last year on culpable negligence manslaughter in the 2019 death of Robinson.

He was sentenced to five years in prison that same month.

Two other Jackson police officers, Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney, were cleared of murder charges in the 62-year-old’s death in May of 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office is urging a reversal in Fox’s conviction, agreeing with arguments raised by Fox’s attorneys.

“The City of Clinton would like to commend the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for its handling thus far of Detective Anthony Fox’s case,” a statement by the City of Clinton read on Monday. “... The City of Clinton remains steadfast in its support of Detective Fox and looks forward to a ruling from the Court of Appeals releasing Detective Fox and correcting this injustice.”

Read the entire statement below:

The City of Clinton would like to commend the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for its handling thus far of Detective Anthony Fox’s case. Today, the Attorney General filed a response in the case, wherein they agreed with the arguments raised by Detective Fox’s attorneys and further recommended that the Court of Appeals reverse the conviction and render a judgement in Detective Fox’s favor. The AG’s office joins a long list of agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson Police Department, and the Clinton Police Department, who have investigated this matter and determined that charges were unsupported and inappropriate. The City of Clinton remains steadfast in its support of Detective Fox and looks forward to a ruling from the Court of Appeals releasing Detective Fox and correcting this injustice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.