WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photos of a bear in Diamondhead are circulating on social media.
Bear spotted on golf course at Diamondhead Country Club
Police say 44-year-old Dartanion Jovon Chandler was arrested and charged with two counts of...
Man arrested after charging at officers with knife, Gulfport Police say
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The final decision rests with NOAA Fisheries.
NOAA proposes slow boating zone for Rice’s Whale, idea still being discussed
We have confirmed one person was killed in a crash Wednesday night.
Victim identified in deadly Gautier crash

Latest News

Heavy storms possible Sunday; a few could be strong to severe
The 97th annual Blues and Barbecue festival took place in Bay St. Louis at the Train Depot...
St. Rose holds 97th annual Blues and Barbecue Festival
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled