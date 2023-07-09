St. Rose holds 97th annual Blues and Barbecue Festival

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, music filled the streets of the historic train depot grounds where music and food lovers celebrated this 97-year-old festival.

The tradition started off as a small gathering of parishioners and classmates of St. Rose.

“Families of St. Rose got together and every July we would have our church fair on the grounds of St. Rose,” said Maurice Singleton. “And for the last five years, we’ve brought our festival here on the depot ground.”

Maurice Singleton is a volunteer for St. Rose and says it was important to keep this tradition going for both the parishioners of the church and the city.

“A lot of people still come back but not in the numbers we used to have. The makeup of our parish has changed, and we have a lot of people that still come to the event as well as the local people from the surrounding areas.”

Singleton says having the festival on the depot grounds can not only provide a fun environment for the people of Bay St. Louis but also helps keep the sense of community between the church and the public.

“This is the depot district. It’s one block from downtown,” said Singleton. “It’s very key because people pass by, drive by and look at all the activity here and tend to stop because we’re in the center of Bay St. Louis.”

“As you can see, we have a very diverse audience here today and everybody is having a good time so we can get together, come together for not only the good of our parish but the good of our community.”

It even has organizers excited for what their 98th year will bring.

“We had a lot of food planned here today but had a lot of sellouts because there are a lot of people coming here,” said Singleton. “As we look to next year, I’m pretty sure this spot will be very hot, and we’ll be able to get it.”

