Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center

Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police say a young woman was shot Saturday night at the Gautier Community Center.

Police say the injuries were not life-threatening, and she was treated at a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Investigators say it happened when a fight broke out at a birthday party being held at the community center. Those involved have not been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

