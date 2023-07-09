WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

City leaders welcome International Church of Christ World Wide’s Presiding Bishop to the coast

Presiding Bishop Ray A. Lee visits the coast for the first time from Hammond, Indiana.
Presiding Bishop Ray A. Lee visits the coast for the first time from Hammond, Indiana.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT , Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Gulfport community gave a warm welcome to the Presiding Bishop of the International Church of World Wide. County, city, and faith leaders gathered a Great Free Will Church of God & Christ America to hear a keynote address Bishop Ray A. Lee. He traveled to the South Mississippi from Hammond, Indiana.

This marks the first time the bishop has visited the church. Gulfport Police Department, Gulfport Fire Department, and State Rep. Jeffrey Hulum III were among those in attendance.

“This is a great emotional event for our community and our district to have,” says Hulum. “To have a presiding bishop come in from a national level and come down to our community and our district is a blessing. This is the things that makes us continue to strive and move forward with all of us coming together and worshipping together and put our differences to the side. And, going off strength and faith.

The historic church is also celebrating another first. This is the first time in the congregation’s history that a female pastor is leading the charge.

" Just a couple of months ago, I was voted to be the pastor here,” says Tonia Powell, Great Free Will Church of God & Christ America Senior Pastor “This opens up the era for other women to step up to the plate and now be accepted. It’s usually not accepted for women to be pastors. It has always been about men, but the bible says in the last days he’s going to pour out his spirit among all flesh. Being able to be the first woman to be a pastor in this organization is a grand deal and I’m so excited.”

The hour-long service concluded with food and fellowship.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.
Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center
The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within Biloxi National Cemetery is...
Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag
The 97th annual Blues and Barbecue festival took place in Bay St. Louis at the Train Depot...
St. Rose holds 97th annual Blues and Barbecue Festival
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Former Metairie priest pleads guilty to drugging, molesting 17 men
JCSD says "see ya later alligator" after finding one at a suspects residence
JCSD says “see ya later alligator” after finding such at a suspect’s residence

Latest News

Center stage is expanding the lobby area and restrooms.
Center Stage Theatre in Biloxi undergoing renovations
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.
Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center
Supervisor Marlin Ladner updates Buc-ee's project at Menge Ave.