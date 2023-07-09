City leaders welcome International Church of Christ World Wide’s Presiding Bishop to the coast

GULFPORT , Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Gulfport community gave a warm welcome to the Presiding Bishop of the International Church of World Wide. County, city, and faith leaders gathered a Great Free Will Church of God & Christ America to hear a keynote address Bishop Ray A. Lee. He traveled to the South Mississippi from Hammond, Indiana.

This marks the first time the bishop has visited the church. Gulfport Police Department, Gulfport Fire Department, and State Rep. Jeffrey Hulum III were among those in attendance.

“This is a great emotional event for our community and our district to have,” says Hulum. “To have a presiding bishop come in from a national level and come down to our community and our district is a blessing. This is the things that makes us continue to strive and move forward with all of us coming together and worshipping together and put our differences to the side. And, going off strength and faith.

The historic church is also celebrating another first. This is the first time in the congregation’s history that a female pastor is leading the charge.

" Just a couple of months ago, I was voted to be the pastor here,” says Tonia Powell, Great Free Will Church of God & Christ America Senior Pastor “This opens up the era for other women to step up to the plate and now be accepted. It’s usually not accepted for women to be pastors. It has always been about men, but the bible says in the last days he’s going to pour out his spirit among all flesh. Being able to be the first woman to be a pastor in this organization is a grand deal and I’m so excited.”

The hour-long service concluded with food and fellowship.

