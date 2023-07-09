Center Stage Theatre in Biloxi undergoing renovations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The demolition process has started at Center Stage in Biloxi to make way for improvements.

As we reported, last year the theatre was awarded more than 100 thousand dollars by the state to make accessibility improvements in their lobby and restrooms.

Inside, many walls have already started coming down to make room for those improvements.

Renovation project manager Sherri Lipscomb said the work started Wednesday.

“Our project undertakes to make both of our restrooms fully ADA accessible and to expand the footprint of our lobby to make people a little more comfortable when they come to see our shows,” Lipscomb said.

The theatre has been a part of Biloxi for 30 years. After being awarded more than 100 thousand dollars to help with the renovations, Lipscomb said staff are looking forward to seeing the finished project.

“Most of our board members are people that have been involved in the theatre for decades. Some of them like our board president, her parents were founders of the theatre. For all of us, it’s the way to take our legacy that’s left us by those people,” Lipscomb said.

The state grant only funded around 30 percent of the project. Community members can help the building fundraiser drive by purchasing tickets for the upcoming on-the-road show, “Let’s Misbehave.”

“Our cabernet show this Summer is nothing like Center Stage has ever done. It’s not on our stage, it’s at the Great Southern Club. Their chef has created a tremendous menu,” Lipscomb said.

You can purchase tickets and learn more about Center Stage here.

