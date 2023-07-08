Pine Belt girl sells lemonade to raise money for St. Jude patients

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lemonade stands across the United States are benefitting St. Jude during the month of July.

Here in the Pine Belt, one young lady, Scarlett Perkins, has raised hundreds of dollars through her lemonade sales for St. Jude.

“I saw that St. Jude had a fundraiser for the month of July, to have a lemonade stand,” said Kelly Perkins, Scarlett’s grandmother. “I asked Scarlett if she wanted to do it and she said yes. We have a love for St. Jude as a service project.”

The July fundraiser for St. Jude has two goals: Finding cures and saving children.

Family and friends of Scarlett said that she is the type who will do anything she can to benefit those who need it.

Though making and giving out the lemonade is fun for Scarlett, she said she understands the true meaning behind her lemonade stand and that helping others is something that makes her feel happy.

“We wanted to raise money for St. Jude,” said Scarlett Perkins. “They’re trying to find a cure to help them feel better.”

Scarlett Perkins also will be selling lemonade in Mount Olive and Seminary over the next few weeks.

