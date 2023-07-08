WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Pine Belt girl sells lemonade to raise money for St. Jude patients

Girl selling lemonade for a cause
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lemonade stands across the United States are benefitting St. Jude during the month of July.

Here in the Pine Belt, one young lady, Scarlett Perkins, has raised hundreds of dollars through her lemonade sales for St. Jude.

“I saw that St. Jude had a fundraiser for the month of July, to have a lemonade stand,” said Kelly Perkins, Scarlett’s grandmother. “I asked Scarlett if she wanted to do it and she said yes. We have a love for St. Jude as a service project.”

The July fundraiser for St. Jude has two goals: Finding cures and saving children.

Family and friends of Scarlett said that she is the type who will do anything she can to benefit those who need it.

Though making and giving out the lemonade is fun for Scarlett, she said she understands the true meaning behind her lemonade stand and that helping others is something that makes her feel happy.

“We wanted to raise money for St. Jude,” said Scarlett Perkins. “They’re trying to find a cure to help them feel better.”

Scarlett Perkins also will be selling lemonade in Mount Olive and Seminary over the next few weeks.

To see when she will be selling next, check for updates here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Police say 44-year-old Dartanion Jovon Chandler was arrested and charged with two counts of...
Man arrested after charging at officers with knife, Gulfport Police say
Photos of a bear in Diamondhead are circulating on social media.
Bear spotted on golf course at Diamondhead Country Club
We have confirmed one person was killed in a crash Wednesday night.
Victim identified in deadly Gautier crash
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet

Latest News

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Hot, humid, scattered storms this weekend, some could be heavy
Junior Auxiliary hosts 6th annual Uniform closet
Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss Point hosts Uniform Closet
Rep. Cheikh Taylor was appointed chair of the Mississippi Democratic Party after Chairman Tyree...
Rep. Cheikh Taylor appointed as new chairman of Mississippi Democratic Party