Ocean Springs Yacht Club hosts 49th annual Island Hop Regatta

Saturday, South Mississippians hit the water for the 49th annual Island Hop Regatta.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, South Mississippians hit the water for the 49th annual Island Hop Regatta.

Dozens of boats registered for a chance to compete in the sailing race in Ocean Springs. Race 1 kicked off at 11:30 a.m. at the beach near the Ocean Springs Yacht Club and closed out at Deer Island. Race 2 reversed the course back to the finish at the club.

Participant Karoline Burroughs says there’s plenty about the competition to enjoy.

“Definitely the journey there and getting to hear everybody’s stories about how they got the different techniques that they did,” she said. “I just love the feeling of being out on the water. This is my third Island Hop, so I’m really excited to get out here today to enjoy some island chicken and see all my friends when we get to the island.”

Race 3 begins Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as participants sail around Deer Island.

