Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss Point hosts Uniform Closet

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Lending a helping hand to those in need — the Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss Point hosts the 6th annual Uniform Closet Event this weekend.

Shirts, pants, and shoes line the Moss Point Family Center.

Junior Auxiliary members sorted through clothing and folded school attire for the students in need.

“We just know that going back to school is a big thing for families and we want to provide resources and clothing for them so they can get off to a really good start,” said Jalissa Bolden, Co-Chairman of Junior Auxiliary Pascagoula-Moss Point.

Families can select up to six items per student, and it’s all free.

The event will help provide uniforms and school-appropriate clothing to families in need in the Pascagoula-Gautier and Moss Point School Districts.

Nearly 300 families visited the Uniform Closet in 2022. Bolden is aiming to give an extra hand to those impacted by the tornado in June.

“I know people might have lost things during the tornado or had a chance to replace those things or get extra things. If there’s any type of needs, families are able to come out and get clothing for their students,” said Bolden.

All donations are given by families or clothing stores.

“People who have things, they just call us to drop them off. We get them cleaned, we sort through them, we pick the best of the best. We have things that have tags on it. People just clean out their closets towards the end of the school year and stuff their kids grow out of, they just give them to us,” said Bolden.

Boldens said her team is committed to assisting the greater needs of Jackson County and helping in any form.

“As a community, we pull together. We try to unify. Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula Moss Point does a great job of supporting both of the communities,” said Bolden.

The Uniform Closet opens at the Moss Point Family Center West Campus tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free for visitors.

