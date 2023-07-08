WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Hit or miss showers and storms today

Hot and humid with hit or miss storms today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No surprise, it’s going to be another hot and humid day! Temperatures will quickly rise into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. While we don’t expect much rain this morning. hit or miss showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Some of us may see heavy rain and frequent lightning, while others of us may not see any rain at all.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight, but rain chances will be lower. We’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning. Before we see any rain, temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are likely by Sunday afternoon and evening. Once again, some of us could see heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Police say 44-year-old Dartanion Jovon Chandler was arrested and charged with two counts of...
Man arrested after charging at officers with knife, Gulfport Police say
Photos of a bear in Diamondhead are circulating on social media.
Bear spotted on golf course at Diamondhead Country Club
We have confirmed one person was killed in a crash Wednesday night.
Victim identified in deadly Gautier crash
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet

Latest News

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot, humid, scattered storms this weekend, some could be heavy
Hot, humid, scattered storms this weekend, some could be heavy
Hot, humid, scattered storms this weekend, some could be heavy