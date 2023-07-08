Hit or miss showers and storms today

No surprise, it’s going to be another hot and humid day! Temperatures will quickly rise into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. While we don’t expect much rain this morning. hit or miss showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Some of us may see heavy rain and frequent lightning, while others of us may not see any rain at all.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight, but rain chances will be lower. We’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning. Before we see any rain, temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are likely by Sunday afternoon and evening. Once again, some of us could see heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.