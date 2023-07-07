WLOX Careers
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away

Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. South Carolina won 75-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pioneer for Mississippi State women’s basketball has reportedly passed away.

According to 247Sports, Nikki McCray-Penson has passed away. She was 51.

McCray-Penson was a player at the University of Tennessee from 1991-1995 before going on to coach at Mississippi State for the 2020-2021 season. She stepped down due to health reasons.

She also had a 10-year professional basketball career in the WNBA, most notably as a three-time All-Star with the Washington Mystics.

McCray-Penson won two Olympic gold medals and was inducted to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

