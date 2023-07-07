REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pioneer for Mississippi State women’s basketball has reportedly passed away.

According to 247Sports, Nikki McCray-Penson has passed away. She was 51.

Crushed to hear of the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. Her time in Starkville was short, but Nikki was incredibly kind. She will be missed. — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) July 7, 2023

McCray-Penson was a player at the University of Tennessee from 1991-1995 before going on to coach at Mississippi State for the 2020-2021 season. She stepped down due to health reasons.

She also had a 10-year professional basketball career in the WNBA, most notably as a three-time All-Star with the Washington Mystics.

McCray-Penson won two Olympic gold medals and was inducted to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

