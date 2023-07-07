Pass Christian School District redrawing bus routes due to I-10 construction

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The upcoming Buc-ee’s on I-10 is spurring major road development in the Pass.

As construction to help accommodate the amount of traffic the store is expected to bring to the area begins, the process could last for up to 2 years — a new challenge for bus drivers heading into the school year.

Pass Christian School District is finding ways to get students to class by the bell.

“We are currently rerouting a few routes,” said assistant superintendent Robyn Killebrew.

Killebrew says those routes and times will soon be finalized and then shared with parents. The new routes shouldn’t add more than 20 minutes to students’ commute.

“Even though it’s a little inconvenient, we are prepared.”

She notes that this is something the team is accustomed to, as the Cuevas-Delisle bridge closed for most of last school year.

“They’ve used this section to reroute cars in the past,” Killebrew added.

When the road project launched on I-10 Wednesday, officials say vehicles veered off for a detour right in front of the District Office and Delisle Elementary.

“A lot of the traffic is cutting through I guess to get, you know, towards Long Beach and whatnot,” she said. “So, they’re taking the Delisle exit, so it’s been bumper-to-bumper.”

“Our students return to school on July 28,” says Dr. Carla Evers, Superintendent of PCSD. “Our theme this year is ‘all in, committed to excellence.’”

Evers says the construction is a minor speed bump — not a roadblock. Her team is focused on the mission.

“We feel ready,” she says. “We’re just ready for our children to come back. I always say the schools just don’t feel the same when the teachers and the children are not in them. Our cleaning crews have been doing a wonderful job of getting everything beautiful for everyone. So, we’re ready for them to come back in a few weeks.”

MDOT is also working to widen I-10, Menge Avenue and Firetower Road. A start date for Buc-ee’s construction has yet to be announced. Officials say they’re hopeful it’s up and running in two years.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.