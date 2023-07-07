NOAA proposes slow zone for Rice’s Whale, idea still being discussed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine trying to drive to work on I-10, but there are some caveats, like not being able to drive over 10mph, or if you drive at night, you have to file a plan with the government.

Many charter boat captains and other mariners say that’s a distinct possibility for them out on the water if a petition sent to NOAA comes to form.

That petition would go into effect to protect Rice’s Whale, an endangered species that calls the Gulf of Mexico home.

Josh Swinford is with Strike Zone Charters out of Biloxi. He tells us the area in question is a fertile fishing ground, and cutting that down to a 10-knot speed limit would wreck the industry on several different levels.

“We travel through that area and fish for tuna, wahoo and other species in that area. A lot of our fishing is on that side. We’re running on average 40-45 mph to cover the ground we fish in the clear water out of Biloxi,” Swinford said.

This so-called slow zone would be well south of Alabama and Florida, but it could have a major effect on charter boats and big game fishing as well as big fishing events like the Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.

“That path would definitely affect us as well as fishing tournaments from Florida to Louisiana you’re crossing through that zone with many of us running a lot faster than that new proposed limit,” Swinford added.

Those in favor of the slow zone include the National Resources Defense Council, Healthy Gulf, Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, Earth Justice, and the New England Aquarium. It’s also believed fewer than 50 Rice’s Whales still exist.

“I have a background in Marine Biology. I taught Marine Biology in high school for a while, so I have an understanding of it. I also believe there are more studies to be done before you close off an area that large, which would have huge economic impacts,” Swinford said. “I also don’t want to see an endangered species become extinct, so there are two sides to that coin.”

The time period for public comments and written statements about the issue has passed. The final decision rests with NOAA Fisheries.

