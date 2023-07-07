WLOX Careers
Man arrested after charging at officers with knife, Gulfport Police say

Police say 44-year-old Dartanion Jovon Chandler was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of attempted aggravated assault.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested a man who they say charged at a patrol vehicle and officers with a knife Thursday evening.

Police say 44-year-old Dartanion Jovon Chandler was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of attempted aggravated assault.

GPD says around 6:05 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of 18th Street and 23rd Avenue, when they observed Chandler in the road acting erratically.

As officers approached Chandler in their patrol vehicle, they say he began yelling and charging the vehicle with a knife in his hand. Police say Chandler struck the vehicle with the blade of the knife.

Officers pulled away to create distance, then got out of the vehicle. That’s when GPD says officers gave commands for Chandler to stop and drop the weapon, but he continued to charge at the officers with the knife.

GPD says one officer provided lethal coverage, while the other officer got his less-lethal shotgun. That officer discharged the less-lethal gun, which hit Chandler.

Police say Chandler fell to the ground but continued to fail to comply with the officers’ commands. As they attempted to take Chandler into custody, they say he continued to resist and was then tased.

Chandler was then taken into custody without further incident.

After Chandler was in custody, officers were approached by someone else who advised before officers arrived, Chandler also charged him with a knife.

Chandler was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $750,000 bond set by Judge Patano.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

