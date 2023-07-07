Gulf Regional Planning conducting traffic signal study in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The time it takes to get to your destination in Gulfport may soon be cut in half.

Gulf Regional Planning is conducting a traffic signal study. According to an interactive traffic count map, 46,000 drivers use Highway 49 in Gulfport per day. Nearly 12,000 drivers travel on 30th Avenue, 28th Street, and Canal Road each day.

A traffic signal coordination study aims to produce a wide-area coordinated traffic signal timing plan for intersections in Gulfport to reduce travel delays.

The project is funded by the Mississippi Port Authority and Gulf Coast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Studies will include project scoping, data collection, model development, and timing evaluation.

”We can all adapt to faster traffic and getting home faster to our kids, our family, and to our friends,” said Emanuel Goodlow.

Data for the traffic signal coordination study will last for an 18-month period. The study will review ways to improve travel during peak hours, special events, and when ships are in port.

WLOX News is working to learn more about the project.

Gulf Regional Planning and Mississippi Port Authority have not yet commented on the study.

