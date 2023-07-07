WLOX Careers
Former Metairie priest pleads guilty to drugging, molesting 17 men

Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec. 14 with five counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery.(Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Former Metairie priest Stephen Sauer, 61, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to drugging and molesting 17 men he met in the French Quarter, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney.

Sauer targeted individuals who appeared intoxicated or needed help, drugging them by lacing their drinks or administering sleep-inducing substances.

He then drove the unconscious victims to his Metairie home, in the 4700 block of Purdue Drive, where he took photos of them undressed and engaged in sexual acts. Some of the men were also molested.

JPSO says Sauer shared these images through a website and email exchanges.

The crimes spanned two years, starting in 2019, primarily victimizing out-of-state visitors who were disoriented or separated from their friends.

Sauer faced various charges, including sexual battery, rape, video voyeurism, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In court, he admitted to his crimes and received a 25-year sentence from Judge Shayna Beevers Morvant. Sauer was also mandated to register as a sex offender for life and forbidden from contacting 12 of his victims.

The investigation was initiated when Sauer sent a computer hard drive containing incriminating images to a New York electronics repair company.

Law enforcement officials in New York identified the Metairie location and alerted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives identified many victims by referencing Sauer’s photographs of their identification documents.

Prescription pill bottles, including the date rape drug Zolpidem, were discovered at Sauer’s residence. JPSO believes there may be more than 50 unidentified victims.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

