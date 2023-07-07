WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Father shoots, kills son’s horse during argument, deputies say

John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent...
John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested for killing a horse on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a property for an argument involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived, several people on the property told them there was a dispute between a father and a son.

The fight led to the father shooting and killing the horse that his son had been riding, deputies said.

The father, identified as 75-year-old John Victor Russell, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Russell was jailed on a $90,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have confirmed one person was killed in a crash Wednesday night.
Victim identified in deadly Gautier crash
Gulfport city leaders are choosing to continue a long-time deal with Waste Pro, but with a few...
Gulfport city leaders negotiate new deal with Waste Pro
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Civil rights organizers demand Miss. AG charge Rankin Co. deputies, investigate sheriff
Civil rights organizers demand Miss. AG charge Rankin Co. deputies, investigate sheriff

Latest News

The United States Postal Service said the increase is necessary to offset rising operating...
Get your stamps before the cost goes up Sunday
One package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 4-piece McNuggets.
McDonald’s launches wedding catering
A man lost his car in a neighborhood firework accident in Pueblo, Colorado.
Colorado man loses car after firework sets it on fire
Police say 44-year-old Dartanion Jovon Chandler was arrested and charged with two counts of...
Man arrested after charging at officers with knife, Gulfport Police say
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty