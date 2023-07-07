Emergency Medical Responders preparing for traffic delays

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - First Responders are working on plans to help them navigate traffic around the new Buc-ee’s construction site.

According to Field Operation Supervisor Mark Scairono, AMR has ambulances stationed near Menge Ave and I-10.

“The whole time the construction is going on. We’ve been doing this for 40 years. We deal with disasters and road closures on a daily basis. Everything is set in place where we can get to north and south of the interstate and around the construction,” Scairono said.

In case of an emergency, first responders can respond to calls in a timely manner. Scairono said they are working with MDOT to help them understand what to expect. He said preparing is key.

“It can slow us down just a bit, but we do keep more ambulances on the road with different routes that we plan out for stuff like this,” Scairono said.

Harrison County Fire Department has already started to see more traffic around Menge Ave and I-10.

According to Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, firefighters are working together to it to calls promptly.

“We know that we are going to have delays. I think the important thing here is to know that we are going to do whatever we can to get to an emergency wherever it is. Unfortunately, it may take us an extended amount of time. It may take us a little longer to get there than it would normally,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says there are eight stations that cover the area near the traffic area.

“When we receive a structure fire, one station doesn’t go. We have four different stations responding to different locations. If one truck gets delayed, another truck will hopefully be closer,” Sullivan said.

Most firefighters are familiar with the community, so finding alternative routes is not unusual.

“They live in the area, work in the area. They are familiar with what area is getting delayed and what area is a quicker route to get where they need to get,” Sullivan said.

AMR has helicopters stationed at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in case of a major emergency.

