Capt. Constance Solina named commander of Naval Construction Group 2

Friday morning marks a historical event for the Naval Construction Group 2 as the first woman since 1966 is named commander.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning marks a historical event for the Naval Construction Group 2.

In a change-of-command ceremony at the Seabee Base in Gulfport, Capt. Constance Solina takes over as commanding officer, taking the place of Capt. Jeffrey Deviney. She is the first female commander since the command’s inception in 1966.

However, Capt. Solina says it isn’t about gender.

“I actually don’t take that into account,” she says. “I just look that and say, ‘Hey, I did the job, I’m the best one for it and [I’ve] proven that you can have it all — you can have a family, you can have kids.’”

Capt. Solina returns to the Seabee Base in Gulfport, where she was stationed a few years ago. She and her family arrived on base Saturday from Germany.

“It’s been a long journey to get this responsibility, and it’s awesome.”

