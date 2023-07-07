Bear spotted on golf course at Diamondhead Country Club

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Photos of a bear in Diamondhead are circulating on social media.

Some residents saw the bear in the area of the Diamondhead Country Club Thursday afternoon.

One resident took to Facebook, posting photos of the bear, saying it was about the size of a big dog. The resident said as he got closer to the bear, it began to run across Hilo Street to the other side of the golf course.

We’re working to learn if anyone else encountered the bear.

