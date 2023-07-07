WLOX Careers
Adderall shortage continues around the state

Dr. Andrew Clark, the owner of Northtown Pharmacy on Old Canton Road says not having enough Adderall medication is becoming a huge challenge for those of you who depend on it.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When walking in to fill a prescription for Adderall, some patients are walking out disappointed because they don’t have the medication in stock.

“Patients are extremely anxious when they can’t get their medication,” Dr. Andrew Clark, the owner of Northtown Pharmacy, said. “We’re finding that patients are calling around, driving around trying to locate this medication in particular for their kids.”

According to Dr. Clark, the shortage started around October of last year due to an increase in demand. He predicts the shortage will continue well into the fall. Many children and adults depend on medication to treat them.

“Adderall is a medication that is used to treat ADHD, which is a brain disorder,” Dr. Clark said. “It helps you to concentrate. It helps you perform your daily activities that include going to work, concentrating in school, or just being able to function throughout your day.”

Because the demand for much of the medication cannot be met right now, doctors are switching to alternative solutions.

“So, for instance, Adderall is not available, then there are other medications, for instance, Vivan, that doctors have been switching over to so the patient can have something in their system,” said Dr. Clark.

For Dr. Clark’s pharmacy, he has been able to meet many of his customers’ needs by simply staying ahead of the shortage.

“The best thing to do in order to alleviate this is to constantly look for those medications from different wholesalers, and so this is what we’ve done,” Dr. Clark said. “We’re able to order from different wholesalers. What we’ve done every day to log in to try and locate them and order them right away.”

