TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state line in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Pearl River Bridge.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state line in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Pearl River Bridge.

The closures started Wednesday afternoon and will continue for more than a month. The work is scheduled to wrap up by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11.

Crews are repairing a section of the bridge on the westbound side. The eastbound lanes won’t be affected by the work.

Remember, if you choose to take a different route into Louisiana, you’ll want to stay north of I-10, exiting at Hwy 603 and then taking either Texas Flat Road or Hwy 43 toward I-59. The only road into Louisiana south of I-10 is Hwy 90, and it’s currently closed to traffic at the Pearl River Bridge.

READ MORE: Pearl River Bridge on U.S. 90 could be closed until 2028

