Thursday’s Forecast

Are you ready for a mix of sun and showers on this lovely Thursday? We can expect scattered thunderstorms rolling through our area, so keep an eye on the sky. While there is a chance of some heavy rain leading to possible flooding, keep in mind that not all areas will be affected. We’ll have highs in the 90s, making it a sizzling day, perfect for poolside relaxation or enjoying some ice cream. Now, if you’re not a fan of the wet weather, don’t fret! The chance of rain is about 70%, leaving some of room for some dry spells.

