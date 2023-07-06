Moss Point still calling for boots on the ground

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - In Moss Point, government funding is still up in the air as debris and rubble pile on the ground.

Residents are instructed to move as much as they can near the road for removal crews to pick up.

This comes after city leaders approved $2 million Wednesday night to get the job done.

On Thursday, WLOX noticed far less volunteer groups helping out in the area.

The only crew we did see is called 1 Stop Construction from Hattiesburg.

“They needed some help,” owner Derrick Lewis said. “Insurance wasn’t helping them. So, you know, we try to come in and try to help everybody out. We try to do what we can.”

More than two weeks have passed since the EF2 tore through.

As of Thursday, the city is still waiting for answers from MEMA and FEMA regarding any state or federal support.

“The people aren’t getting the help they need,” worker Julian Ochoa said. “People aren’t hearing them out, and somebody just needs to hear these people.”

Lewis, Ochoa and their crew are working to clear one uninsured neighbor’s home.

But they’re not stopping there.

“We started today. We got a lot done today,” Lewis said. “They need help. They need all the help they can get. You know, they’re not getting the help they’re supposed to be getting.”

“The good thing is we got this home, we got other homes around here that we’re going to start doing,” Ochoa added.

City leaders said they have hauled away about 20% of the mess so far and will continue their efforts until early August.

FEMA officials are expected to visit the area tomorrow to reevaluate their numbers and determine if the city will get federal help.

“A lot of these people are old: 100 and 90 years old,” Lewis said.

“People living here been living here. They grew up here since the 40s,” Ochoa said. “We know a guy down the street. He’s been here since 1946.”

The River City still needs boots on the ground and volunteers willing and ready to roll up their sleeves. If you like to help those in need, you’re invited to call (228) 990-4222.

