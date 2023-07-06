Moss Point approves $2 million to help with tornado cleanup

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Board of Aldermen approved $2 million to cover recovery costs after the devastating tornado that tore through the city in June.

During the meeting, Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight acknowledged the concern residents have about debris and explained that everything was a process.

“What we did tonight was to vote to have a note to pay for the debris pickup because until we get notice from MEMA, the city is responsible for paying the bill for that,” Knight said.

Mayor Knight called on the board to act on cleaning up roadside debris.

“We had to get things in place. We already had a contract in place, but you know, we had to get trucks in, we had to get organized for this stuff. We started last Monday. We know people want their community cleaned up. I want it cleaned up, but we had to get things in order,” Knight said.

According to Knight, the city is still waiting on action from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Meanwhile, it costs money to clean up the mess the tornado left behind.

“We need to pay those invoices when they start coming in. Now, when we get that declaration from MEMA, we will get reimbursed for that, but we don’t know when that is. That’s why we need to have money in hand for us to pay our bills,” Knight said.

City leaders said they will only use what they need from that $2 million fund.

“We are only going to pay as we need to pay. We may not have to pay all in because if MEMA makes a decision next week, we probably won’t need it at all,” Knight said.

Crews have already cleaned up around 18% of the debris, and work will continue every day.

According to Knight, MEMA completed the damage assessment last Friday. Now the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coming to Moss Point this Friday to reevaluate the numbers and determine if the city will get federal help.

If FEMA steps in, residents may be eligible for individual help.

