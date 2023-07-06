WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Miss. Secretary of State Watson announces ‘My Election Day’ tool

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has announced the newest elections-related resource, “My Election Day,” which was developed to improve the personal election experience for Mississippians.

Located on the YallVote.ms homepage, My Election Day includes two key features—an opportunity to receive election information tailored to your address and a method to track an absentee or affidavit ballot.

Upon entering a specific address, Mississippi voters can receive personalized election information, including a sample ballot specific to the address, polling place location, deadlines for upcoming elections and a list of the current elected officials from federal down to county. 

A link to the Mississippi Legislature’s website containing the contact information for your state senators and representatives is also supplied.

My Election Day also offers absentee/affidavit ballot tracking as another feature not only for Mississippians but also as an additional election security measure. For those eligible to vote absentee or who vote by affidavit, each step of the process may be monitored from when the application has been received to what happens with the ballot after Election Day.

As a reminder, Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

In order to be eligible to vote in this election, Mississippians must be registered by July 10, 2023.

For questions, contact our Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have confirmed one person was killed in a crash Wednesday night.
Victim identified in deadly Gautier crash
Gulfport city leaders are choosing to continue a long-time deal with Waste Pro, but with a few...
Gulfport city leaders negotiate new deal with Waste Pro
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Civil rights organizers demand Miss. AG charge Rankin Co. deputies, investigate sheriff
Civil rights organizers demand Miss. AG charge Rankin Co. deputies, investigate sheriff

Latest News

Supreme Court Justices hear arguments on the challenge to House Bill 1020. The case claims...
Mississippi Supreme Court hears oral arguments in House Bill 1020 challenge
The August 8 primary election is quickly approaching. Bill Snyder joins us live with more.
LIVE: Less than a week left to register for August primaries
Two new Mississippi laws are designed to protect kids from easy access to porn
Congressman Mike Ezell tells us how he's pressing the Army Corps to develop a comprehensive...
Congressman Mike Ezell discusses the Bonnet Carre Spillway