Louie’s Learning Lab lights up possibilities for kids at Kroc Center

Mississippi Power's new learning lab hopes to light up some bright ideas about learning and the future workforce.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This center is right up Louie the Lightning Bug’s alley because it promotes STEM-related activities and is fun for kids.

“They’ve got things that they can build, of course, they’ve got computers, different games, and STEM tables that they can use for group projects, so it really hits on every aspect of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics,” said Mississippi Power’s Kaila Moran Griffith.

The lab will also be available for after-school students.

“We want to keep kids engaged in the summer so that they don’t fall behind, so when they return to school they’re either on point or advanced, and that’s the whole goal of this process,” said Maj. Jerry Friday, Salvation Army Miss. Gulf Coast area command.

Mississippi Power has set up other Louie STEM Labs across its 23-county service territory.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to gauge interest and get kids in the next generation interested in science & engineering, so hopefully when they grow up they want to be a part of engineering and maybe work for us and make a great impact in their community,” Griffith said.

