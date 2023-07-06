WLOX Careers
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving

50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - 50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing. That’s a brief description of the Ladner quintuplets.

Haylee and Shawn Ladner said the babies are home in Purvis and thriving.

They both said their five babies remind them that miracles are real, and prayers are answered. They talked about the first time they saw the quintuplets in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Laying eyes on all of them, going from bed to bed just checking on them, it was the best experience I have had in my life,” said Shawn.

“I’m not a person who believes in love at first sight until I met them,” said Haylee. “I experienced it five times over every time I looked at them.”

Haylee and Shawn said the days are long with these four-month-old quintuplets.

“...sit one baby down, pick another one up. Fix bottle after bottle,” Shawn said. “Just about when you get all five done and fed, you have to start back over again.”

They both agree the nights are even longer.

“One or two of the babies, they don’t want to go to sleep,” Haylee said. “They want to be held all night, and they don’t actually lay down until 4 o’clock in the morning so mom and dad are exhausted.”

Shawn and Haylee said no amount of exhaustion, diaper or bottles could out weight the feeling of finally having the family they waited for after two miscarriages and a very delicate pregnancy.

February 16th, at 28 weeks and one day, an entire medical team at UMMC brought the four identical girls and their fraternal twin brother into the world. Shawn said they tell the girls apart with a pop of color on their toes.

Adalyn Elizabeth has a teal color, Everleigh Rose has pink toes, Malley Kate has a traditional dark blue on her toes and Magnolia Mae has orange.

Their twin brother is Jake Easton.

Mom and Dad say after a difficult journey to parenthood the babies are truly a dream come true.

“We tried for so long to have just one baby and we were blessed with five,” Haylee said. “So, to have them now is everything we ever wanted.”

Shawn said he is done and five is enough. Haylee said she could have more!

