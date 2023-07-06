Health department cites Ocean Springs for two critical water safety violations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On June 27, Ocean Springs residents received a notice from the Mississippi Department of Health about violations of drinking water standards. The health department cited the city for two water safety violations.

The health department requires 30 tests for water quality every month.

Ocean Springs Public Works Director Gerald Groue said one of the violations happened because the test date was around a holiday when chlorine couldn’t be tested. He said the other violation happened when a worker failed to list a chlorine residual on an information card.

“There was no real issue with water quality,” Groue said. “We sent the letter out to inform the public. It was required by the health department to let everybody know. So, we just informed them that this happened and we’re going to do we what we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Ocean Springs resident John Gill heard about the water violations and said he doesn’t think anyone should be blamed.

“You know, human error, that kind of stuff is going to happen,” Gill said. “I’m sure the city is on top of it and going to do the right thing and it’s just a mistake.”

In the citation, the Health Department said it can’t be sure of the quality of Ocean Springs’ drinking water.

Groue said he wants to assure residents that there is nothing to worry about, and that the water in Ocean Springs is in good shape.

“We have great water. We do this every month,” he said. “We take 30 samples a month and we constantly test all the time. Sometimes you’re going to have things happen every now and again and we’ll move forward from there.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.