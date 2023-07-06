WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Health department cites Ocean Springs for two critical water safety violations

The Ocean Springs Public Works department says there is no major issue with the water and it is safe to drink.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On June 27, Ocean Springs residents received a notice from the Mississippi Department of Health about violations of drinking water standards. The health department cited the city for two water safety violations.

The health department requires 30 tests for water quality every month.

Ocean Springs Public Works Director Gerald Groue said one of the violations happened because the test date was around a holiday when chlorine couldn’t be tested. He said the other violation happened when a worker failed to list a chlorine residual on an information card.

“There was no real issue with water quality,” Groue said. “We sent the letter out to inform the public. It was required by the health department to let everybody know. So, we just informed them that this happened and we’re going to do we what we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Ocean Springs resident John Gill heard about the water violations and said he doesn’t think anyone should be blamed.

“You know, human error, that kind of stuff is going to happen,” Gill said. “I’m sure the city is on top of it and going to do the right thing and it’s just a mistake.”

In the citation, the Health Department said it can’t be sure of the quality of Ocean Springs’ drinking water.

Groue said he wants to assure residents that there is nothing to worry about, and that the water in Ocean Springs is in good shape.

“We have great water. We do this every month,” he said. “We take 30 samples a month and we constantly test all the time. Sometimes you’re going to have things happen every now and again and we’ll move forward from there.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked
PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday...
‘We will never be the same’: Beloved Pass Christian coach passes away, school board confirms
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

FILE - Equipment used to test for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known...
Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals
Should you go to a clinic or the ER? Here's a breakdown of which symptoms should send you where.
Clinic vs. ER: Where you should go for help
Structural inequities helps determine Diabetes
Study predicts dramatic rise in diabetes cases globally
MS Democratic Party hosts town hall meeting on hospital closures
MS Democratic Party hosts town hall meeting on hospital closures