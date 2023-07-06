Gulfport city leaders negotiate new deal with Waste Pro

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s garbage bins are getting a clean start. Wednesday, city leaders chose to continue a long-time deal with Waste Pro, but with a few changes.

For the last six years, Waste Pro has been responsible for picking up Gulfport’s trash. Wednesday’s decision comes after months of issues related to managing trash in the city.

”It’s part of a long process,” said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes. “We put out bids, came back and selected the lowest and best bidder. We’ve been negotiating a contract.”

Mayor Hewes says the new contract includes residential and light commercial garbage collection, as well as recycling collection.

“Continuation of twice a week garbage pickup. Recycling recollection is moved to once a week, as opposed to the every other week, which was confusing for folks,” said Hewes.

In the deal negotiated six years ago, residents paid $14.36 a month for service. New cost are currently being drawn up.

“We’re still working out the finer details, but we’re expecting an increase. Over six years, costs of services had gone up. So, there will be an increase when the contract does go into effect. When we got the bids, they came back lower than we expected them to be, so that’s a good point,” said Hewes.

Monthly fees are expected to be calculated in the coming weeks. Hewes is hopeful this agreement is one step forward to cleaning up the city’s roads.

“We believe that just reliable service is key. Keeping the twice a week pickup, which is what people in Gulfport are used to,” said Hewes. “Getting the recycling to where you know what day it’s coming. That was a big part of the guessing game and frustration in the past. I think it’s going to make a difference and folks just want it to work when it’s suppose to work. "

Waste Pro’s new contract term in Gulfport begins October 1, 2023.

